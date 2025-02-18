Former Ravens Player Calls for Action on Justin Tucker
Once one of the most beloved figures in the city, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is now essentially a pariah.
On Jan. 30, The Baltimore Banner published a bombshell report where six local massage therapists accused him of sexually misconduct during sessions. Three more then came forward a few days later, and most recently, seven more came forward on Sunday, bringing the total number of accusers to 16. Their stories all share many similarities despite most not knowing each other prior, and all took place between Tucker's rookie season in 2012 and 2016.
Despite the number of accusers hitting double digits, both the Ravens and the NFL have remained quiet. Both put out statements saying they are aware of the allegations and take them seriously, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided a brief update before the Super Bowl, but there's still not much to go off of.
As the number of accusers continues to grow, so too does the pressure on the team and league to take action. Former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Canty called on the team to do something during Monday's episode of ESPN's "Unsportsmanlike," which he hosts.
“It’s hard to ignore the sheer number of accusations when it comes to misconduct during these massage therapy sessions,” Canty said, per The Banner. “We’re now up to 16. It’s an uncomfortable fact pattern. I can’t sit here in good conscience and say that Justin Tucker should be absolved of any blame or any wrongdoing when it comes to all of this. When you have spas in the Baltimore area contesting that they banned you from services ... it’s problematic.”
Canty also questioned why the Ravens have not yet cut Tucker, noting head coach John Harbaugh's supposed "zero tolerance" policy on domestic violence and similar issues. Harbaugh made note of this policy in 2022 when discussing the suspension of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who also faced numerous accusations of sexually inappopriate behavior from massage therapists.
"I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago," Harbaugh said. "Basically, we're kind of zero tolerance. You have to know the truth, you have to try to understand the circumstances, but we've stayed away from that particular situation – when we draft players, when we sign them as free agents. That's Steve's decision, and I'm glad that we have that policy."
Canty, who played in Baltimore alongside Tucker from 2013-15, is far from the only media figure to call for action, but him being a former player adds some weight to his comments, especially when he was there for the Ray Rice saga. Unforutnately, saying anything before the NFL and/or any outside parties complete their investigations might prove very difficult.
