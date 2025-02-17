New CB Emerges for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens likely won't be big players in free agency due to their lack of cap space, but there are some affordfable options that could provide solid value, and another one may have just become available.
On Friday, the Miami Dolphins released three veterans to save a total of $7.8 million against the salary cap. One of those players is 30-year-old cornerback Kendall Fuller, who started 11 games for Miami this season and had 50 tackles, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery.
Fuller, brother of former Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller, has never been a star per se, but he has been a solid corner throughout his career, racking up 16 interceptions and 82 passes defended in nine seasons. Even as he enters his 30s, he still has some gas left in the tank.
In his lone season with the Dolphins, Fuller allowed just one touchdown on 47 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He allowed a passer rating of 97.7 overall, which isn't amazing but isn't awful either.
No, the real reason the Ravens should consider bringing the Baltimore native home is due to need.
Pending free agent Brandon Stephens will likely not be back with the Ravens after a brutal contract season, in which he was burned repeatedly. The same goes for deadline acquisition Tre'Davious White, though he did fare better in coverage. Assuming those two do indeed leave, the Ravens would be left with Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey and not much else at corner.
Fuller obviously isn't a world-beater, but he could be a solid contributor for his hometown team. At worst, he's quality depth at a position where the Ravens could desperately use some of it.
