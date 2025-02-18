National Champion OT is Ravens Dream Draft Pick
When looking at mock drafts, it's very clear to see that many believe the Baltimore Ravens will add and offensive lineman, specifically an offensive tackle, very early on.
It's very easy to see why this is the case. Longtime left tackle Ronnie Stanley is set to hit free agency in a few weeks, and the Ravens may not have the money to re-sign him. With Patrick Mekari - who is best-known for his versatility but played most of the season at left guard - and Baltimore may have to rebuild an entire side of its line yet again.
At No. 27 overall, the Ravens have plenty of options up front, even if the top prospects would likely be off the board at that point. If the board falls a certain way, though, perhaps they could land one of those top prospects.
According to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons would be a "dream" draft pick for Baltimore.
"With Baltimore likely unable to retain Ronnie Stanley, they will also be in the market for a left tackle. Given Simmons' injury in 2024, his draft projection is all over the place, but he is firmly in the first-round conversation. If he were to fall, the Ravens should pounce. Before going down in Week 7, Simmons posted an 88.4 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowed zero pressures on 148 pass-blocking snaps."
A senior from San Diego, Simmons unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury in October, so he sadly didn't get to take part in the Buckeyes' national championship run. His recovery will obviously be a major factor in his draft stock, but there's a lot to like about him as a prospect, particularly in run-blocking.
Many mock drafts have Simmons going well before the Ravens pick at No. 27, but again, there's always a chance the board falls in just the right way.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!