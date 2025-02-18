Ravens Are Best Team for Top Free Agent
NFL free agency is just around the corner, and all eyes are on Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Stanley, who turns 31 next month, returned to form after battling injuries for several years, and started all 17 games for the first time in his career. Despite his age and injury history, he's unquestionably the top offensive tackle on the market this offseason, and will be paid as such.
The question is: which team will be the one to pay him?
There are no shortage of potential suitors for the former All-Pro, but according to ESPN's Matt Bowen, the Ravens remain the best fit.
"I like Stanley re-signing with the Ravens after producing high-end tape in 2024 and playing in every game, which answered some durability questions. At 6-6 and 310 pounds, Stanley can use his long frame to build a wall on the edge, and he tied for 11th among offensive tackles with a 92.5% pass block win rate in 2024."
Stanley has been a key part of the Ravens' offense when on the field, and this season shows he can still play at a very high level. More than anything, though, keeping him around would be be great for continuity. The Ravens already had to break in three new starters on the offensive line last season, so keeping the group together this offseason should only be beneficial.
Unfortunately, the financial situation puts Stanley's return in question. Baltimore is projected to be among the bottom 10 teams in cap space, and paying Stanley like one of the top linemen in the game may simply not be possible.
So while Stanley's best on-field fit may be in Baltimore, it may not make sense financially for him to return. Another reminder of how cruel the NFL can be at times.
