Ravens' Lamar Jackson Named Tier 2 QB
For a player who some doubted could even be a quarterback at the NFL level, Lamar Jackson has put together an exceptional career for himself.
The No. 32 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Jackson has won two MVPs in six seasons and established himself as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks the league has ever seen. He's done all of this without a stellar supporting cast, a testament to his sheer talent.
It's for all of those reasons that Jackson came in at No. 2 on Pro Football Focus' recent quarterback ranking, only behind Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.
"In a new offense in 2023, Jackson earned the highest single-season passing grade of his career (83.0)," PFF writes. "He also passed for a career-high 4,102 yards with a career-best 25 big-time throws.
"All that happened while he kept his turnover-worthy play rate below 3.0% and added unmatched rushing ability. Jackson is in a tier with Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, but if we’re ranking these guys, I wouldn’t be giving Jackson the respect he has earned if I didn’t put him at No. 2 as the reigning MVP."
Jackson is in a tier with fellow stars Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, but him placing above both of them is very impressive.
Fresh off his second MVP season, Jackson will look to add to his stellar reputation and hopefully get over the playoff hump.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!