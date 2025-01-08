Ravens Injury Update: Two Players Take Steps Forward
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and running back Justice Hill were full participants in practice on Wednesday, a step up from their limited participation status on Tuesday.
Hamilton was limited on Tuesday with a minor knee injury, which he appeared to suffer in Saturday's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns. The All-Pro safety hasn't missed any full games due to injury this season, but he has battled several minor ailments over the past several weeks. Luckily, it looks like this one isn't anything too serious either.
Hill, meanwhile missed the final two games of the regular season, the first due to a concussion and the second due to an illness that also affected a few other players last week. It seems like he's trending in the right direction now, and his abilities in the passing game - both as a receiver and blocker - should be very useful in Saturday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Unfortunately, it's not all good news on the injury front. Wide receiver Zay Flowers missed his second-straight practice due to a knee injury he suffered against Cleveland, putting his status for Saturday into even further doubt. Receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty, who's been out since Week 6 due to a knee injury, was also absent on Wednesday, curious considering he was a full participant on Tuesday.
The Ravens and Steelers kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, marking the first playoff game between the bitter rivals in 10 years.
