Ravens' Zay Flowers 'A Long Shot' to Play vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has yet to miss a NFL game due to injury, but unfortunately, it's looking more and more likely that his first one will come in the playoffs.
Flowers suffered a knee injury in the regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, though it thankfully wasn't a season-ending one like many initially feared. Still, his status is very much in question for Saturday's Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and him not participating in the first practice of the week isn't exactly encouraging.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Flowers is "a long shot" to play on Saturday, to little surprise.
"Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers for the Baltimore Ravens, to my understanding, is a longshot to play this weekend," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football." "He is pretty sore dealing with that sprain, had several opinions on it. Everyone has a chance because this is the playoffs, but to me, this appears to be a long shot. This week seems like a no."
If Flowers does indeed miss the game, which looks like the likely scenario at this point in time, the Ravens would need to turn elsewhere on offense. Breakout receiver Rashod Bateman, as well as tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, would be the main weapons in the passing game, but with frigid temperatures expected for this game, don't be surprised if the Ravens lean even more on Derrick Henry and the running game even more than they normally do.
No matter how they adjust, though, the Ravens' next-man-up mentality will likely be put to the test against their greatest rival.
"Oh man, next guy up," quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Tuesday. "We're hoping [Zay Flowers] can come back, hoping that he has a chance. I don't know what's going on, but hopefully we have him, but if not, other guys will step up, and we're going to be ready to roll."
