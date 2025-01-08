Ravens' Lamar Jackson Seeks Calm in Playoff Storm
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a regular season for the ages, but that was never going to be what defines his season as a whole.
No, for Jackson and the Ravens, the postseason, which begins Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, is what will truly make or break them. They've been a great regular-season team for several years now, but time and time again, postseason success has eluded them.
In many of their past playoff defeats, Jackson and the Ravens' offense as a whole have played well below their normally high standard. Baltimore has averaged 11.8 points per game in its past five playoff defeats, obviously nowhere near good enough to get the job done.
This time around, Jackson, who turned 28 on Tuesday, enters the playoffs older and wiser, and he knows what he must do differently than before.
"I'm [usually] just too excited – that's all," Jackson told reporters Tuesday. "[I'm] too antsy, that's all. I'm seeing things before it happens like, 'Oh, I have to calm myself down.' But just being more experienced, I've found a way to balance it out."
Many players say that playoff games feel faster than normal, but for Jackson, it's actually the opposite. After so many slow starts in the postseason, Jackson now knows how important patience is in these situations.
"To me, a playoff game is a lot slower. You have to try to be mistake free. The game is won with the turnover battle and keeping the ball in your control – moving the ball down the field, getting first downs, putting points on the board, obviously. That's how you win those games."
Each year that goes by without a Super Bowl only adds more and more pressure on the Ravens, and they're well aware of that fact. Of course, it's still up to them to go out there and perform.
"We know what's at stake. It's win or go home, and it's a team we're very familiar with [and] a great team at that. [It's] win or go home. You're just locked in [and] dialed in."
