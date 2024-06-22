Ravens' Rising Star Attends Tight End University
Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is continuing to make a name for himself in the NFL, and learning from some of the game's best will only help him in that regard.
This weekend, Likely is one of more than 70 players attending the fourth-annual Tight End University (TEU), a three-day summit organized by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen in Nashville, Tennessee. Essentially, the three-day program allows tight ends past and present to learn, bond and improve their game through a variety of activities and on-field drills.
For Likely, who is attending TEU for the second year in a row, the chance to learn from his peers makes the event a joy to take part in.
"I came last year, and I had a great time. George, Greg and Trav put together a great clinic, whether it's (on or off the field), they always bring tight ends around to get knowledge," Likely said, per The Tennessean.
Likely, who had a breakout performance late last season with All-Pro Mark Andrews sidelined, is far from the only player to hold that sentiment. Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has attended TEU all four years, and he continues to reap the benefits of the summit.
"As my game has grown over the last four years, it's always cool to come back and still hear different tidbits and kind of a different perspective of how guys see the game," Engram said, per ESPN. "It's been great."
Tight end can feel like an overshadowed position at times, but those who play it form an very tight-nit group. For Olsen, the ability to help his fellow tight ends become the best version of themselves possible drives him to host TEU every year.
"There's two types of guys who play tight end in the league," Olsen said. "There are guys who coaches have to get open. ... Then there are other guys who can get themselves open."
A former fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina, Likely is looking to prove he can maintain his strong run from late last season over an entire 17-game schedule. Between him and Andrews, the Ravens have what many would consider to be the best tight end duo in the league.
