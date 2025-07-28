John Harbaugh Gives Optimistic Update on Ravens Pro Bowl CB
The first week of training camp inevitably leads to players getting banged up and injured across the league, and the Baltimore Ravens are not exempt.
While they are fortunate not to have had anyone suffer any major injuries, they still had some players sit out or leave early on Monday during the first padded practice. Afterwards, head coach John Harbaugh gave updates on all of them, with the most notable and significant being about two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was absent from the practice field for the first time.
"He had a little swelling and we wanted to drain his knee today," Harbaugh said. "He should be back tomorrow."
Given Alexander's checkered injury history, hearing that he is already having to miss any amount of time might spook some fans and skeptical optimists of this year's team. However, this is a standard practice during NFL training camps, especially for veteran skill position players who put the most stress on their knees and other joints with all the sharp and sudden movements they make by executing their routine duties on any given rep or drill.
Even though he has proven to be one of the best lockdown cornerbacks in the league when healthy, a lack of ability to stay available ultimately led to his tenure with the Green Bay Packers getting cut short before he landed with the Ravens earlier this summer. Being overly cautious in late July with players they expect to help them make a deep playoff run come January is wise.
The Ravens have a pair of young defensive backs who are also dealing with some minor injury-related setbacks that Harbaugh gave optimistic updates about. Fourth-year pro Jalyn Armour Davis left practice early after going down in team drills and did not return, according to accounts from reporters in attendance, while sixth-round rookie Bilhal Kone was absent from the practice field entirely on Monday.
"Armour-Davis, we'll find out about," Harbaugh said. "I don't think its too serious but we'll find out. He's gonna get an MRI. We think it's okay. Kone landd on his shoulder yesterday. [I] expect him to be back very, very soon. It's going to be a pain tolerance thing."
Neither player can afford to miss too much time, as they are both fighting for spots on the roster after entering training camp firmly on the bubble and needing to stand out amongst what is arguably the deepest defensive backfield in the league.
Another player who exited practice prematurely was fifth-year veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who Harbaugh shared is battling a minor illness and was sent home to limit a potential spread to his teammates, coaches and other team staff members.
"Rashod got sent home because he was sick and he was not happy but we didn't want him getting everyone else sick," Harbaugh said.
Coming off the breakout campaign the former first-rounder had in 2024, that was a direct reflection of how strong the chemistry he had established with franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson leading up to it. Missing any amount of time, given his previous injury history, is understandably frustrating.
On a positive health-related note, inside linebacker and special teams ace Jake Hummel made his training camp debut as a Raven on Monday, which meant that he had to have been activated from the Non-Football Injury list after missing the first week of camp. While Harbaugh didn't address this news directly with the media, it's good to hear all the same, given the role the former undrafted gem of the Los Angeles Rams is slated to play as a core member of the special teams units in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!