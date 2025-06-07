Ravens WR Grateful For Contract Extension
By putting pen to paper on Thursday, Baltimore Ravens veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman didn't just get sign an extension for the second year in a row.
The 2021 first-round pick became just the second player at his position who was originally drafted by the organization to sign three contracts and the first since retired All Pro return specialist Jermaine Lewis who was a member of the team's inaugural draft class in 1996.
While this deal came as a surprise to most fans and pundits, Bateman shared that it has been in the works for months with both sides engaged in negotiation talks dating back to the end of last season.
"It was something that both parties wanted to do, and it just made sense for both of us, and we worked it out," Bateman said. "I'm happy to be here, blessed and fortunate, so we'll keep chasing the Super Bowl."
When the Ravens signed Bateman to an extension last offseason, it came across as a surprising show of faith that he could put the injury woes that plagued him in the first three years of his career behind him. After breaking out in big in 2024 with career highs in targets (72), receiving yards (756) and touchdowns (9), he said this deal was "less of a surprise" and made more sense.
"I feel like I finally did something on the field that was impressive and something that you can respect and stand on," Bateman said. "Before that, it was a little bit shocking [that I received the extension]. I had some ups and downs here and there, so to be able to be here now feels good."
Bateman claims he always wanted to be in Baltimore for the long haul but also understood the sometimes cold business aspect that comes with being in the NFL and how even some of the greatest players of all time get traded or released by the teams they began their respective careers with.
"We've had some good, transparent dialogue throughout this whole process," Bateman said. "They were honest with me; I was honest with them, and here we are today."
The 25-year-old was the third first-round selection of general manager Eric DeCosta's tenure at the helm of the Ravens front office and believes their "good relationship" helped this deal come together so smoothly.
"That's coming from the top man that pays us, so honestly, if you've got that respect from [DeCosta], it means a lot," Bateman said. "And hopefully that continues to develop and grow over the time of me being here, but being able to build a relationship with him – even all the coaches – it's been really good, and it's been really beneficial."
After playing in every single game for the first time in his career and posting his best numbers to date, Bateman wants to continue to build off last year's success moving forward now that he is under contract through the 2029 season.
"I just know I can play ball, and everybody knows that now, and I'm not here to prove that to [anybody]. I want to prove that to my teammates," Bateman said. "I work for the Ravens. I work for Lamar Jackson, technically, and if these guys are pleased with what I'm doing and my work ethic and all of that, then I feel like, as a team, that's what's important to me."
The Ravens have been able to field a prolific scoring offense every season their two-time league MVP quarterback has been healthy. However, during Greg Roman's tenure as the team's offensive coordinator, Baltimore was viewed as a less desirable destination for wide receivers because of their run-dominant plan of attack.
Since Todd Monken took over in 2023, they've been far more balanced and the success of Bateman 2023 first-rounder Zay Flowers who became the Ravens' first homegrown Pro Bowler at the position as a nonreturn specialist has begun to shift that once disparaging narrative.
"I just think, for me, it hits different when it's a receiver here," Bateman said. "We all know the perspective here [about receivers], and we've been through a lot, [and] we go through a lot. We continue to go through a lot when it comes to facing backlash here and there, or wherever it may be. But, I'll just say it means a lot to be able to start something new here, something fresh when it comes to the receivers room, and hopefully we continue to make plays and change the narrative [about receivers] of what we have here."
