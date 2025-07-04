Ravens CB Made Surprising Position Change in HS
With Jaire Alexander being one of the NFL's best cornerbacks throughout his career, most would assume that he's been playing the position his entire life. While he has been playing corner for a long time, he actually didn't start out there.
Alexander first arrived at Rocky River High School (whose mascot is also the Ravens) in Charlotte, N.C. as a wide receiver, though his coach started playing him on defense due to numerous injuries in the secondary. He continued to play receiver throughout his high school career, though, and even caught 68 passes for 1,123 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior.
Throughout Alexander's recruitment process, most schools labeled him as simply an athlete and opted not to put a definitive label on him. Louisville ultimately landed him and used him as a cornerback, which worked out well for both him and the team.
“Overall, the transition from receiver to corner has been pretty challenging sometimes,” Alexander told the Courier Journal in 2016. “Being able to adapt to a new position was pretty cool. I just realized that I can use my speed to my advantage. I’m pretty fast and there aren’t a lot of people faster than me. Covering wideouts, I just had to become more patient.”
While he didn't play receiver at Louisville, Alexander did get to show how dangerous he was with the ball in his hands in another way. He was the Cardinals' primary punt returner throughout his first two collegiate seasons, and even scored a 69-yard touchdown during their infamous 63-20 beatdown of then-No. 2 Florida State in 2016.
“I like to tell the receivers I have the best hands on the team,” he said. “Of course, they have a rebuttal, but I’m pretty confident.”
Alexander also scored his first NFL pick-six last season, scoring from 35 yards out against the Tennessee Titans. Hopefully, the Ravens get a chance to see how dangerous he can be with the ball in his hands this season.
