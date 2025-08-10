Ravens DB Focused on Staying Healthy in New Role
Through his first three seasons in the NFL, the only obstacle that has prevented Baltimore Ravens defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis from becoming a staple in the secondary as either a starter or even as part of a rotation has been his inability to stay on the field and out of the training room.
The former fourth-round pick was originally selected No. 119 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Alabama, but injuries have limited him to less than 10 games in each season and landed him on injured reserve four times.
Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, he dedicated his offseason to making wholesale changes to his training regimen to include a lot of preventative care. He did so with the intent to avoid the soft tissue issues that have plagued him, as he has never suffered a major injury, just several minor ones that the team couldn't afford to wait around to heal during the season, because they needed to use his roster spot on a player who could contribute.
"Really my entire offseason was dedicated towards that, whether it was change of nutrition or workout routine," Armour-Davis said Saturday. "I believe just the team that I have around me, from my trainer to my Pilates teacher to management, everything that's around me, I think has been very healthy for me this offseason."
All his hard work has paid off thus far and he feels like he is having the best training of his career as focuses on "staying consistent, staying available, and just showing up."
"From there on, God [will] take care of the rest," Armour-Davis said. "I'm happy right now."
In the Ravens' preseason opening win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Thursday, he recorded a nice open-field tackle to prevent a first down and a pair of pass deflections, including one on third down that he nearly intercepted.
Armour-Davis never approached any of his injury setbacks the same way and gleaned different lessons from each experience. During the doldrums of having to overcome each hurdle, he relied on his support system, which consisted of most of the women in his life, and stayed mentally tough.
"It's always tough having to watch the game that you love [and] watching something that you dream of since you were a child," Armour-Davis said. "That's always the toughest thing. Not being around your teammates consistently and not being out at practice. Even the days that are hard and the days that you feel like suck are the days that you miss the most when you're not out there."
The fourth-year pro is lining up all over the secondary this year as the Ravens began experimenting with him at safety back in the spring and have praised him at every turn for his willingness and aptitude to learn so many different positions.
"He can play really every position," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I'm pretty confident he could play safety, if we wanted to put him back there, but he plays all three corner spots and knows what he's doing. He's had a really good camp."
Armour-Davis is eager to see the field for the Ravens on defense no matter what role or position his coaches want him to play in their loaded secondary that features five former first-round picks and three multi-time Pro Bowlers.
"I view it as a great thing that my coaches trust me to be able to plug-and-play anywhere," Armour-Davis said. "Of course, I want to be able to develop into a spot and grow into it, but I'm never going to turn down an opportunity to step onto the field for sure."
