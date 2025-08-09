Winner and Loser From Ravens Win Over Colts
The Baltimore Ravens started the 2025 preseason off on a high note with a 24-16 win at home over the Indianapolis Colts. They were fueled to victory thanks in large part to strong performances by several of their rookies, along with some other young first-contract players who they needed to see more from. Here are the biggest winners and losers from the team's first taste of exhibition action.
Winners
RB Keaton Mitchell: More than a year and a half removed from the catastrophic knee injury that ended his electric rookie season and threatened his career, the 2023 undrafted gem proved he has not only returned to form but looks new and improved. Mitchell showcased his physicality, explosiveness, vision and agility on his way to finishing with a game-high 68 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
OLB David Ojabo: The fourth-year pro made his presence felt and helped set the tone for the entire defense by delivering a crushing blow to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson that took him out of the game. While Ojabo was unimpeded into the backfield, he didn't squander the opportunity to finally hit a quarterback.
WR LaJohntay Wester: The sixth-round rookie didn't waste any time showing that he is the answer to the Ravens' woes at punt returner by racking up 104 yards on three attempts that included an electric 87-yard return for a touchdown on his second touch of the game. He also showed he can be an all-purpose weapon by leading the team in receiving yards as well, with two receptions for 41 yards on three targets.
K Tyler Loop: The night couldn't have gotten off or ended better for the Ravens' rookie kicker as he made all three of his extra point attempts and bounced back from missing his first field goal attempt from 46 yards by making a 52-yarder in the fourth quarter.
ILB Jay Higgins: The undrafted rookie was by far the biggest winner of the night as he came up with two of the biggest plays of the game by recording an interception and batting down the Colts' final pass attempt of the game to force a turnover on downs.
OLB Mike Green: While the second-round rookie didn't get either of the Ravens' two sacks on the night, he still stood out with the way he generated constant pressure off the edge, nearly getting a sack on one occasion, and he also was stout defending the run as well, finishing with a pair of tackles.
RB Rasheen Ali: The second-year pro also flashed some impressive all-purpose potential as he nearly returned his lone kickoff opportunity for a touchdown before getting stopped after ripping off 69 yards. He would cap off that drive with back-to-back runs, where he showed great vision, sharp cuts and power, extending the Ravens' lead with a short touchdown.
OLB Adisa Isaac: The second-year pro was arguably the most disruptive defensive player for the Ravens in this game, right alongside Higgins. He showed off his relentless motor, played well against the run and recorded the third-down sack that preceded Wester's long punt return for a score.
CB T.J. Tampa: The second-year pro had to go the distance following the gruesome injury suffered by rookie Bilhal Kone, and he played very well, recording the second-most total tackles with six and tying Higgins for the team lead in pass breakups.
DT Aeneas Peebles: The sixth-round rookie was very active in this game against the run with three total tackles, including one solo, and he made a play against the pass as well by batting a ball down at the line of scrimmage.
DB Jalyn Armour-Davis: The fourth-year pro had a strong day in coverage, making nice breaks on the ball as he tied Tampa and Higgins for the team lead in pass breakups with a pair.
DB Beau Brade: The second-year pro vying for the Ravens' No. 3 safety spot finished as the team's leading tackler with seven total that included six solos and broke up a pass deep down the field.
Losers
QB Cooper Rush & Devin Leary: While two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson was watching the game from the sideline with shades on, his backups had lackluster performances that don't inspire much faith in their ability to carry the torch for a stretch if he ever had to miss time for any reason. They only threw for 59 passing yards between them, with neither throwing a touchdown and both getting intercepted.
Pass protection: While the Ravens ran the ball exceptionally well in this game and especially in the first half, finishing with 177 yards and a pair of scores, they didn't do a good enough job keeping the quarterbacks upright despite having three of their projected Week 1 starters on the field to open the game.
Pass Catchers: Outside of Wester, no other pass catcher had more than one reception, and only four caught a ball altogether despite nine non-running backs getting targeted at least once. It was especially disappointing for a player like second-year wide receiver Devontez Walker, who has been standing out in practices since the spring but didn't record a catch on either of his targets.
