Ravens Pro Bowlers See Secondary’s Potential
The Baltimore Ravens had no shortage of playmakers in their secondary before signing two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander shortly after he was released by the Green Bay Packers earlier this summer.
However, what the unit could've used more of prior to his arrival and certainly have an abundance of now that he is on the team is swagger. The energy that the eighth-year veteran brings with his confidence and boisterous personality is both evident whenever he's on the field and is infectious as it spreads to not only his fellow defensive backs but players at all three levels of the defense and even some on offense.
"I think we probably needed some of that," Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton said Friday. "Guys can be a little eccentric at times, but I'm more even-keeled, so I need to have that brought out of me a little bit, and Jaire does that for us. Everybody follows his lead when it comes to the energy and stuff, and he's only been here three practice days, but everybody can feel the difference with him here. Thanks to everybody upstairs for getting him here, and [I'm] just glad he is on our team now."
As the two-time All Pro selection alluded to, the most eccentric personality the Ravens had in the third level of their defense prior to adding Alexander to the mix was fourth-time Pro Bowler and two-time All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey. However, the ninth-year veteran can be more accurately described as quirky and sometimes weird.
The last defensive back they had who brought a similar fiery yet still playful competitiveness and swagger was three-time Pro Bowl corner Marcus Peters, who formed an elite tandem with Humphrey during their two and a half seasons together after he was acquired via trade during the 2019 season.
"First off, I'm going to bring that energy and that juice, so everything else will fall into place," Alexander said. "[The rest] you will see."
Signing him gives the Ravens five former first-round picks in their secondary alone, as opposed to just one a piece in the first two levels of the defense. They also have veteran Chidobe Awuzie, who has plenty of big-game experience, second-year pro T.J. Tampa, who was a top 50 talent last year that fell to the fourth round and they could get 2024 breakout, Ar'Darius Washington, back in action as early as November.
"Man, I love the secondary. I love the potential that we have," Alexander said. "Marlon is a dog, he's been here. I love watching Marlon play. I love being around him. I thought I was weird, but I don't know, he might [have] me beat. I love it. It is fun, everybody is cool and we all gel really well together."
Humphrey has been thoroughly enjoying getting to know Alexander on the practice field and in the weight room. The two are part of a group of players called the "Breakfast Club" who are getting up at 6 a.m. during training camp to work out. They also got in touch with each other during the break after mandatory minicamp to go over each other's game before they became teammates and how they can play off of one another now that they are.
"He's a guy who I think is going to be really fun to play with," Humphrey said. "We've been talking kind of me playing nickel, he's playing corner and how I play things. So it has been exciting, but what I like the most is just his swag to the game. I think confidence is the biggest key you can have at cornerback, and I think you can never have too much confidence, I think, at corner, and some of the guys that don't have enough, anyone can add something to it, including myself. So, I think he's a perfect fit for our secondary."
