Ravens Named Future Landing Spot for Former First-Round LB
The Baltimore Ravens don't have many needs on their roster, but some believe they are still lacking talent at a key position.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report thinks linebacker is the Ravens' biggest long-term need, which is why he tabs Jacksonville Jaguars' Devin Lloyd as a 2026 free-agent target for them.
"The Ravens have a star linebacker in Roquan Smith, but the defense was better when he had Patrick Queen as a running mate. Trent Simpson will get another crack at the job, but his performance last season should have him on thin ice. Teddye Buchanan could also be a name to watch as an athletic fourth-round pick," Ballentine wrote.
"If neither steps up, Baltimore might want to get aggressive to find a new partner for Smith. Devin Lloyd would make sense. He's a strong downhill player who would fit in with the ethos of the Ravens defense. He also makes a few plays in coverage that would make him an ideal second inside 'backer."
Baltimore does have a major question mark at the position. Simpson will get the first shot at being the team's starter next to Smith in 2025, but he disappointed in his full season as a starter last year while recording 73 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and four passes defensed.
The Ravens brought in competition for Simpson in the form of Buchanan, but he is even more unproven as a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Buchanan is a very interesting prospect after registering 114 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed during a breakout season at California. However, there is a chance neither player works out.
If that is the case, Lloyd could prove to be the perfect addition. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has put his sideline-to-sideline athleticism on display with 355 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, 19 passes defensed and four interceptions over the past three years.
That is exactly the type of talent Smith has been missing next to him and could be the reason some even questioned if he was out of shape last season.
Either way, Baltimore will take a long, hard look at Simpson, Buchanan and others before committing big money to a free agent like Lloyd next year.
