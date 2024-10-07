Former Ravens QB Joe Flacco Makes Surprising Lamar Jackson Admission
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has found out a thing or two about stepping in as a spot starter over his past few seasons in the NFL. After being one of the stories of the year last season with the Cleveland Browns, he's doing it again, this time with the Indianapolis Colts.
Flacco has made his case for being the rest-of-season starter over the injured Anthony Richardson, who's had his struggles on the field when healthy. After throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts in a 37-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, Flacco admitted that replacing the guy ahead of him on the depth chart was something he feared happening to himself during his final season with the Ravens in 2018 when Lamar Jackson entered the fold as a rookie.
“I’ve been in that spot once," Flacco said. "It was my last year in Baltimore. I hurt my hip and, man, I did not wanna let Lamar get out there. That’s for sure. That was my team, and that was very hard."
Flacco was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2019 offseason, as the Ravens transitioned into a new era with Jackson.
It's safe to say things worked out well for both sides. Flacco left Baltimore as a franchise legend and Super Bowl MVP while Jackson has since won two NFL MVPs while becoming one of the most electric players in league history in the process.
After playing one season with Denver, Flacco signed one-year deals with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before the Jets traded him back to Philly. The Browns then signed him to the practice squad last year, which marked the first step in his comeback to NFL relevancy. During his only season with Cleveland, Flacco threw 13 touchdowns in five regular-season appearances and started the Browns' Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans.
