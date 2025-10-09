Ravens HC Breaks Silence on Chargers Trade
The Baltimore Ravens are shocking the NFL by trading pass rusher and former first-round pick Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers for defensive back Alohi Gilman.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was surprised by the trade and shared what he thinks about the move.
"It happened fast – I can tell you that," Harbaugh said. "I didn't talk to Jim [Harbaugh] about it until after it went down, so it wasn't anything that we were talking about. It was between Eric [DeCosta] and [Los Angeles Chargers general manager] Joe [Hortiz] and the personnel departments on both sides. We had a chance to consider it in terms of what was best [in the] big picture for our team, for our defense [with] all the pieces together moving together; trying to build the best defense we can for the rest of the season."
Oweh, 26, was in the final year of his rookie contract with the Ravens, so it may have been difficult for the team to re-sign him in the offseason. He will have a chance to join a Chargers team that operates similarly to the Ravens in hopes of helping them win the AFC West this season.
"Also, in some ways, what's possibly best for the player, too, for Odafe [Oweh] and [for him to] go out there in his contract year and have a chance to make a statement maybe. I think that's good for him, and obviously, I have a lot of respect for them and how they operate there in L.A. with the Chargers," Harbaugh said.
Moving forward, the Ravens are focused on Gilman, the player they acquired for Oweh in the trade. Harbaugh believes Gilman could fit right in with Baltimore's defense moving forward.
"Alohi [Gilman], he's going to give us a lot," Harbaugh said.
"He's a veteran safety. He was in a very similar system. He's a proven player. He had a really good practice today. I think he's a good fit for us right now in what we're looking for. So, it's a piece that we've kind of been looking for as we've went here, really, throughout the season so far. So, for that to happen is a good thing for our defense."
The Ravens defense needs a lot of help in all areas as the team that has allowed the most points in the league through five weeks.
Oweh's departure will open up more opportunities for players like rookie Mike Green and David Ojabo, while Gilman's addition could give the Ravens a veteran leader in the secondary.
