Ravens HC Provides Emery Jones Injury Update
The anticipation of seeing rookie Emery Jones Jr. in a Baltimore Ravens uniform is coming near, but fans will still have to wait a bit.
In college, Jones was a two-time second-team All-SEC selection with the LSU Tigers in 2023 and 2024. Pro Football Focus named him as one of the top 10 offensive linemen in college during the 2024 campaign.
After taking part in the NFL Combine, Jones got surgery on his injured shoulder that would more than certainly knock him out for the start of the NFL season. The Ravens still selected him 91st overall in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
At the end of training camp, the Ravens placed Jones on the reserve/non-football injury list before the season. He has not been active to play in a game, but practiced for the first time earlier in the month.
Ravens fans get an injury update on when Jones might be able to return
Returning from the bye week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media, giving an update on Jones. Harbaugh shared that Jones has yet to be cleared to practice and play.
"Yeah, Emery is not going to be cleared by the doctor for this week. So, the doctor hasn't cleared him yet to be activated for this week. If it's not this week, then it would be next week. So, It's up to the doctor."
A follow-up question was asked about whether he would be placed on season-ending IR. Harbaugh made it clear that it was not in the cards.
"No, we're not going to put him on season-ending IR."
The Ravens have a history of selecting players with injuries entering the NFL. This is the second time in four years the Ravens have spent a top 100 pick on an injured player entering the league.
Baltimore also took linebacker David Ojabo in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He missed most of his rookie year because of a torn Achilles tendon from his pro day.
Jones was initially expected to compete for the starting right guard job with Daniel Faalele, but the injury opened the door for Faalele to take the job. With Jones seemingly close to returning, it could complicate the position with him having a shot to take the starting job from Faalele, who has struggled this season.
That'll be an in-season position battle to watch out for, but Ravens fans will have to play the waiting game to see when their third-round pick will finally be available to play.
