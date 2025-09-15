Ravens HC Provides Updates on Injured Pro Bowlers
The Baltimore Ravens have been without some of their most anticipated contributors seeing consistent playing time, and head coach John Harbaugh shed some light on the much-anticipated timetables of some of their injured stars on Monday.
All-Pro staple Patrick Ricard has yet to play a snap for the 2025 Ravens, with the fullback leaving a gaping hole along the offensive line as he tends to a calf strain he suffered during the summer. Jaire Alexander, the veteran cornerback who served as one of the Ravens' biggest incoming names, is dealing with his own knee ailments that completely kept him out of the Ravens' 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.
According to Harbaugh, Ricard's return isn't going quite as smoothly as everyone once anticipated.
"It hasn't been as quick as we thought," he said. "I'm disappointed, but Pat's more disappointed than anybody...we're in that week to week mode with Pat right now."
As for Alexander, Harbaugh sounded much more optimistic.
"I think he'll be out there soon, could be as early as this week," the coach continued. "It's gonna be when he feels and you can see that he's right...I don't want to put him in a situation where he's gotta try and overcome not quite being right as we can be, especially if we got guys who can play well."
As frustrating as it can be to have to deal with battered players right out of the gate, the Ravens' patient approach has to alleviate fans. The team is good enough to provide the stars with the time they need to fully bounce back, even if their presences are missed.
"That's a great problem to have that you don't have to force a player out there," Harbaugh said in reference to Alexander, who's more of a luxury in a secondary as talented as what the Ravens have compiled. He didn't look spry in Week One, committing several errors in a late collapse to the Buffalo Bills, but Baltimore was prepared for his need to play his way into shape.
Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie would be starters on any team, providing the Ravens and Alexander with a comfortable cushion while he awaits a return.
Ricard, meanwhile, provides a much more pressing need. There aren't many players capable of filling in for the necessary blocking presence that he provides, especially on a team with as many offensive line questions as the Ravens. Their offense has clicked enough to combine for 81 points through two weeks, but Lamar Jackson's pockets aren't remaining open for long.
The Ravens were fortunate to evade the injury bug last season, but they've already suffered a fair few mishaps since the regular season started a little over a week ago. The players they've already lost look to make quick returns, with the fans hoping that some of that luck will translate to the absent stars.
