Ravens Fail to Finish in Loss To Steelers
It was the typical hard-hitting contest you would expect between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, and when the dust settled, Baltimore fell short with an 18-16 loss.
With the loss, Baltimore (7-4) trails Pittsburgh (8-2) by a game in the AFC North.
The Ravens had a chance to go on a game-tying drive with 3:29 left. Lamar Jackson led Baltimore down and scored a touchdown on a 16-yard pass to Zay Flowers with 1:06 left in the game. Jackson ran to his left on the two-point conversion but was stopped well short.
Baltimore was one stop away from having one more shot to win the game, but a one-yard run by Najee Harris on third and one iced the game.
Jackson's struggles against the Steelers continued, as he completed 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He's now 1-4 in his five starts against the AFC North rival. His only win against Pittsburgh came on Oct. 6, 2019.
Running back Derrick Henry tied the franchise record for touchdowns in a single season. He had 13 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown, which was his 15th of the year.
Justin Tucker missed two field goals in the first quarter, which proved costly. It marked the first time he has missed multiple field goals in a game since Dec. 22, 2018.
Baltimore also had a pair of turnovers. With a 7-6 lead and 29 seconds left before halftime, Isaiah Likely fumbled at the Ravens' 19-yard line. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell gave Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead heading into the break after making his second 32-yard field goal of the first half.
Baltimore's defense bent but didn't break throughout the game, as it held Pittsburgh without a touchdown, though, Chris Boswell made each of his six field goal attempts. They had four sacks and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had 2.5.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an interception in the end zone with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter. It was quickly negated when a Jackson pass to running back Justice Hill found its way into the hands of Payton Wilson two plays later.
The Ravens return on Nov. 25 to face the Los Angeles Chargers (6-3) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET.
