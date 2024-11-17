Ravens HC Denies Comment on Strange Marlon Humphrey Situation
When the dust settled on the Baltimore Ravens' 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, there was one player who was notably absent.
With the Ravens potentially one stop away from getting the ball back, cornerback Marlon Humphrey made his trip for the exits despite the game still hanging in the balance. Humphrey said he believed that Baltimore was already out of timeouts and the game was essentially over.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn't have a comment on the situation, while Humphrey noted he likely should have been with his team until the final whistle blew.
"I thought it was they get a first down [and] the game was over," Humphrey said. "We actually had another timeout and it was 50 seconds so two more plays had to [be run]."
The Steelers got a first down on a one-yard run on third and one from Najee Harris with 54 seconds left in the game to ice the game and make Baltimore burn its final timeout.
Humphrey also noted that he usually heads to the tunnel early even in wins. The veteran cornerback also said he might have a change of thought when it comes to being quick to the exits regardless of the result.
"I do that when we win," Humphrey said. "I'm the first one in. I'm a sore loser and a sore winner but it would have been kind of awkward. I came back out once I realized in the tunnel that we had another timeout and there's 50 seconds [left]. Maybe I'll just start waiting until [there's no time left] on wins and losses to just go in. You can't have that."
Humphrey had one of the biggest plays of the game with an interception in the end zone with 9:23 left in the fourth quarter to Baltimore within five points. The former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler now has five interceptions and a forced fumble this season.
Baltimore (7-4) trails the Steelers (8-2) for first place in the AFC North by 1.5 games.
