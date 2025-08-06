Ravens HC Sheds Light on Kyle Hamilton's Injury
After exiting practice early with an injury a day ago, Baltimore Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton missed his second consecutive training camp practice. Hamilton's injury doesn't seem to be serious, though.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shed light on what is keeping Hamilton sidelined.
"It's one of those camp deals," Harbaugh told reporters. "Hold him out of this one. Try not to make anything more of a problem than it needs to be."
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Hamilton suffered what appeared to be a groin injury and was held out strictly for cautionary reasons. Harbaugh confirmed those beliefs, but it will still be an important injury to monitor.
The 24-year-old is one of the Ravens' most important players on defense, recording 250 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 27 passes defensed, five interceptions and one touchdown through his first three seasons in the NFL.
Baltimore would be in a very difficult position if Hamilton were to have to miss any significant time. The team already lost safety Ar'Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles last month and will miss most of the 2025 season. That would leave former seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane as the next man up.
However, the Ravens don't seem to be willing to test their luck, especially with the entire preseason slate still ahead.
Baltimore will host the Indianapolis Colts for their first preseason game this week and Harbaugh said the team's starters will not play.
Playing starters in the preseason has been heavily debated. Teams must decide whether they want to sit their starters and risk starting off the season rusty or play them and risk losing their best players to injury.
The Ravens have had more than their fair share of injuries over the past several years, though. So it makes sense why they are taking a much more conservative approach this year.
Baltimore looks primed to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2025 and one of the few things that could slow them down is health. The team is doing everything it can to prevent that from happening right now.
