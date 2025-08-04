Ravens All-Pro Defender Leaves Practice Early
The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts this week. However, they're doing so while also trying to stay healthy with a long season ahead. That's why one of their top players was taken off the field during the team's latest training camp practice.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton went to the sideline early in practice with an apparent groin injury and did not return, but it is believed to be cautionary.
Hamilton's injury did not appear to be anything serious, per Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun, but it will be something to monitor.
The 24-year-old is one of the Ravens most important players on defense, recording 250 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 27 passes defensed, five interceptions and one touchdown through his first three seasons in the NFL.
Baltimore would be put in a difficult position if Hamilton were to have to miss any time. The team already lost safety Ar'Darius Washington, who tore his Achilles last month and will miss most of the 2025 season. That would leave former seventh-round pick Sanoussi Kane as the next man up.
Wacker also revealed that rookie wide receiver Xavier Guillory came off the field early with an undisclosed injury, too.
Guillory, 24, already has an uphill battle to make a roster spot as an undrafted free agent in a very crowded wide receiver room that includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and LaJohntay Wester.
