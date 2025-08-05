Ravens Named Obvious Landing Spot for Micah Parsons
The Baltimore Ravens already have several intriguing pass rushers on their roster, but some believe they could still make a major splash at the position.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk thinks the Ravens are a prime candidate to watch in the Micah Parsons sweepstakes.
"The best candidates would be a contending team that hopes to go all in. Their first-round picks would likely be low. The impact Parsons makes could be significant," Florio wrote. "The obvious candidates are the Bills and the Ravens. Both want to get past the Chiefs. Parsons could help make that happen."
Parsons shocked the football world when he requested a trade in the midst of a contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys and the team clearly has no intentions of trading him. However, if anything were to change, he could be the missing piece for the Ravens.
Baltimore pass rushers Kyle Van Noy and Odafe Oweh are both coming off double-digit sack campaigns, but Van Noy isn't getting any younger at 34 and Oweh must prove his 10-sack campaign was not an outlier.
The Ravens also have second-round rookie Mike Green, Tavius Robinson and Adisa Isaac, but all are unproven talents.
Parsons, on the other hand, would instantly upgrade Baltimore's pass rush unit while also giving it some much needed-youth.
The 26-year-old has amassed 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and nine passes defensed in the first four years of his NFL career while being named the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, first-team All-Pro twice and to four Pro Bowls.
It's very rare a player of Parsons' caliber even becomes available, so if he does, the Ravens are going to have to pay up. Parsons will likely want a record-breaking contract extension on top of what they will have to trade to acquire him.
That would still be one of the safest investments Baltimore could make this offseason, though.
