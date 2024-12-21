Ravens RB Suffers Scary Head Injury vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill will miss the remainder of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a concussion, the team announced.
In the middle of the second quarter, Hill took off for a 25-yard run to bring the Ravens into Steelers territory. Unfortunately, Steelers safety Damontae Kazee upended him on the tackle, and he hit his head hard when he landed on the turf. He remained down on the field as players from both teams, Kazee included, came over to check on him.
Prior to his departure, Hill rushed for 30 yards on just two carries.
The sixth-year running back is in the midst of the best season of his career, mostly serving as a complementary piece to Derrick Henry. He has 198 yards and one touchdown on the ground, but has done most of his damage as a receiver, catching 42 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns on the season. His pass-blocking has also been a valuable asset for the Ravens' offense.
With Hill out, the Ravens will likely lean on Henry as much as they can. At the time of publication, Henry has 58 yards on 10 carries. They could also give rookie Rasheen Ali a few looks, as they did late in last week's win over the New York Giants.
Baltimore leads 14-7 late in the second quarter.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!