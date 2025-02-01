Ravens' Justin Tucker Facing 3 New Misconduct Allegations
Content warning: this story contains graphic descriptions which may not be suitable to all readers.
Three more local massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior during sessions, The Baltimore Banner reports. With the six that came out against him in Thursday's report by The Banner, nine therapists from five different Baltimore-area spas have now accused Tucker of such behavior.
One of the therapists, a former employee of the luxury spa The QG who The Banner identified as M., shared an internal report from 2015 with the paper detailing her alleged interactions with Tucker at the time.
“I understand that Justin Tucker is an important client to The QG, but as an employee of The QG who has tolerated the previous interactions with him, I no longer feel safe or comfortable working with him,” M. wrote in the report.
M. said she previously reached out to another news outlet soon after the alleged incident in 2015, but stopped communicating fear of retaliation.
“The reason I didn’t go forward with it before was because I was terrified,” M. said. “What if I’m the only one who comes forward? I’m just some girl, and I’m going up against the king of Baltimore.”
Another therapist, who The Banner identified as A., said Tucker's behavior became "increasingly inappropriate" over her four years working with him. She also said she cried reading The Banner's initial report as it brought back unpleasant memories.
“I feel guilty for not speaking up sooner because maybe it could be brought to light sooner,” A. said.
The three new accounts share similarities to the original six from Thursday. Two of those six women claimed Tucker brushed them with his exposed penis and multiple claimed that there was a wet spot on the massage table after his sessions, which the therapists believed to be ejaculate. The alleged incidents all took place between 2012 - Tucker's rookie year - and 2016.
Management from two spas, Ojas and Studio 921, said they banned the All-Pro kicker from coming back.
After the initial report came out, Tucker released a lengthy statement on social media denying any wrongdoing.
"The allegations against me in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false," Tucker wrote. "Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business."
M. hired Michael Belsky and Catherine Dickinson of the SBWD Law Firm, who are now representing six clients with accusations against Tucker, including one who has yet to speak with The Banner.
“Often in cases involving alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, when certain individuals are brave enough to come forward it empowers others to share their experiences,” Belsky and Dickinson said in an email to The Banner.
