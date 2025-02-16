Raven Country

Ravens' Justin Tucker Facing Seven More Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has more people accusing him of inappropriate behavior.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 4, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9) arrives before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The football world was shocked and sickened to hear the allegations surrounding Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and his alleged sexual misconduct toward six massage therapists.

The Baltimore Banner is reporting that seven more people are stepping forward, revealing more inappropriate behavior from Tucker.

Tucker now has 16 different accusers from eight different spas where he received some form of massage. The allegations go back to as early as 2014 when Tucker was in his first few years kicking for the Ravens.

Tucker denied the allegations in a statement when the initial report with the first seven accusers came out last month, and it's likely that he will continue to refute these claims.

The allegations from this new group of massage therapists will likely play a role in the decision in whether the Ravens decide to keep Tucker this season.

The Ravens kicker had his worst statistical year in 2024, converting a career-low 73.3 percent of his field goal attempts. The numbers weren't egregious enough to warrant being cut, but the Ravens may now have more fuel to the fire if they want to choose to cut Tucker at some point during the offseason.

