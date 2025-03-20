Ravens Star Ranked Top 30 of Non-QBs
The Baltimore Ravens were fortunate enough to have Kyle Hamilton slide to them in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 14 overall pick.
Hamilton was far from the biggest need for the Ravens at the time, but he has since become a massive part of Baltimore's identity on the defensive side of the football.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox placed Hamilton at No. 30 in his fantasy draft of non-quarterbacks.
"The 24-year-old has only been in the NFL for three seasons and has already established himself as one of the league's best all-around defensive backs," Knox writes.
"Fast, physical and capable of doing everything well, he is everything a team looks for in a centerpiece safety. The two-time Pro Bowler has amassed 250 tackles, seven sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 27 passes defended, four forced fumbles and five interceptions in 48 career games."
"Last season, he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 84.4 in coverage and surrendered just a single touchdown despite being targeted 58 times."
Hamilton has emerged into one of the best safeties in the NFL, and he still has so much room for growth. For the Ravens, it's players like Hamilton that should keep their Super Bowl window open for a long time, and it's a credit to the front office for consistently being able to find long-term pieces for a football team that warrant a second contract.
Hamilton is still on his rookie deal, but his teammate Marlon Humphrey believes it won't be long until the former first-round pick gets his payday.
"When Kyle [Hamilton] get 40 million a year, he’s gone be responsible for covering his man and my man," Humphrey wrote with a smiling face emoji.
Hamilton still has two years remaining on his contract, but the Ravens should begin negotiating a new contract very soon.
