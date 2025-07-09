Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Tops Under 25 Ranking
Given how dominant Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has been throughout his career, it's almost easy to forget that he's not even 25 years old yet.
Hamilton, the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has quickly emerged as possibly the best safety in the league, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections as well as a first-team All-Pro nod in 2023. His greatest strength is his versatility, as he can line up as a deep safety, a nickel cornerback, an outside linebacker and so much more. He also hits hard, holds his own in coverage with ease, and is just generally everything a team could want in a safety.
The fact that he's still so young is the cherry on top. The 33rd Team's Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo both ranked Hamilton as the best player in the NFL under the age of 25.
"He's a cheat code weapon in the secondary," Monson said. "We've talked about him before as being the best safety in the NFL. What makes him special is we've nit-picked all the other players on this list as having some kind of flaw. Hamilton isn't just the best safety in the NFL, but I think he's arguably the best at every specific element of being a safety."
"He might be the best free safety in the NFL; he might be the best strong safety in the NFL; and he might be the best tight end eraser/slot weapon hybrid. And he's the best at all those things at the same time. Nobody else is like that."
Hamilton is due for an extension very soon, which will almost certainly make him the highest-paid safety in the league. While his new contract will come with a hefty price tag, Hamilton has proven himself more than worthy of such a deal.
