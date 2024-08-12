Ravens DB Kyle Hamilton Working After Scary Injury
Every Baltimore Ravens fan let out a frightened gasp on Sunday, as star safety Kyle Hamilton went down with an apparent leg injury with about 20 minutes to go in practice.
Fortunately, it appears that Hamilton dodged a bullet in regards to his injury. Head coach John Harbaugh said after practice that first indications were positive, and on Monday, Hamilton was already back on the field. He didn't participate in practice with the rest of the team, but did do some running and stretching on a side field with an athletic trainer, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
The No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hamilton needs no introduction whatsoever. He emerged as a true star in his second season, racking up 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 passes defended and four interceptions to earn the first All-Pro nod of his career, with many more likely on the way.
Heading into Year 3, the former Notre Dame star is looking to keep building on what he accomplished in 2023.
"I think there's a lot of stuff that you guys may not notice, [and] that my coaches may not notice that I know I can improve on and do better at. I think there's a lot of plays that I left out there last year. [This] gives me something to kind of work on. In terms of that including, in addition to leading, being more vocal – stuff like that – and step into a role now that I've had a good year - it's time to build on that not only with my play but also as a leader."
Hamilton and Marcus Williams form what is probably the best safety duo in football, though the former's versatility is what makes him such a special player. Considering how important he is to the Ravens' defensive success, they obviously want him back on the field as quickly as possible.
