Ravens Veteran LB Continues To Shine
When the Baltimore Ravens signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy last September, even they probably didn't expect it to pay off like this.
Van Noy, 33, has been a solid player throughout his entire career, and even won two Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. Still, it's always felt like he never received the recognition he deserved, most evident in the fact that he remained a free agent throughout all of last offseason.
Since arriving in Baltimore, Van Noy has played like a man on a mission. The 11th year pro now has 18 sacks in 27 games with the Ravens, compared to 21.5 in 67 games with the Patriots, his most with any single team. Granted, he is far more of a dedicated edge rusher now than he was in the past, but he's thriving in such a role.
With a sack in Sunday's victory over the New York Giants, Van Noy became the first Ravens player to record nine or more sacks in consecutive seasons since Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil did in 2013-2014, per the team's communications department.
Most of Van Noy's sacks came early in the season, as he had two each game from Weeks 2-4 to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September. Recently, though, he has been heating up again with a sack in each of his last two games, showing that he's still got it.
In his mind, Van Noy's fantastic performance in Baltimore stems from being slighted during the 2023 offseason, and now he's showing the rest of the league what a mistake that was.
"I think it just comes with the mindset that since I was on the street last year and finally got an opportunity, and [I] just took it personal," Van Noy said after a Week 4 win over the Buffalo Bills. "Then, just having the coaches – like Coach [John] Harbaugh, 'Z.O.' [defensive coordinator Zach Orr] and then [pass rush coach] Chuck Smith and [assistant defensive line coach/outside linebackers] Matt [Robinson] – just all kind of believing in me and working with me and letting me be me. And then to have the group that we have, that's young, feisty and hungry, it's been awesome. [I'm] super blessed."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!