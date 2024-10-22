Ravens Star CB Suffers Knee Injury
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey had a first half to remember against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7's matchup at Raymond James Stadium.
Unfortunately, he also suffered an injury that forced him back to the locker room before halftime.
After snagging his second of two interceptions of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, Humphrey suffered a injury and went into the medical tent on the sidelines. The Ravens announced that he is questionable to return.
"Well it's been huge, I mean that's been our two stops so turnovers are big," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "I'd like to stop them a little bit before they get down there close to the red zone this time starting in the second half."
Humphrey finished the first half with two total tackles and the two picks. He now has four interceptions this season and 17 for his career.
Humphrey had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury headed into Week 6's win over the Washington Commanders but ended up playing.
A first-round pick by Baltimore in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Humphrey has been a beacon of consistency for the Ravens in his eight years with the team, and they'll certainly need him in order to secure a win over Tampa Bay.
