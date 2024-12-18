Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Gets Bold Praise from Tom Brady
The Baltimore Ravens took care of business in dominant fashion in Week 15 against the New York Giants. When everything was said and done, the Ravens pulled off a 35-14 win.
Once again, Lamar Jackson was an absolute monster. He made yet another push to overtake Josh Allen in the MVP rankings.
Throughout the course of the game, Jackson ended up completing 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 290 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also racked up 65 yards on eight carries.
Due to his strong performance, Jackson drew some major praise from NFL legend Tom Brady.
Brady named Jackson as one of his three stars of Week 15. He also opened up with his thoughts about the Ravens superstar's performance.
"For the fourth time this year, Lamar Jackson is one of my stars of the week. He carved up the Giants' defense all day with 290 yards and 5 TDs. He had more TD passes than incompletions in the game. That's ridiculous. Incredible stuff, Lamar. I can't wait to call your game against a tough Steelers defense this Saturday on FOX," Brady said.
Following his latest stellar performance, Jackson made his season numbers look even better.
On the year in 14 games, Jackson has completed 68.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,580 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also has 743 yards and three touchdowns rushing.
If people are being honest, Jackson has put up better numbers than Allen. He may not be the front-runner for the MVP award right now, but he should be.
Now, Jackson is facing a big game this week. Leading Baltimore past the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be easy. Should he get the job done with another huge game, Jackson will put a lot of pressure on Allen.
All of that being said, when a quarterback receives this kind of praise from Brady, he's doing something right. Jackson should feel very good about what Brady had to say.
