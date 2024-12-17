Ravens Urged to Steal Defender From Raiders
The Baltimore Ravens are completely focused on their goal of winning a Super Bowl this season. However, the front office is already looking ahead at how to keep their championship window open for years to come.
With that in mind, there are a lot of potential players that the Ravens could target during the offseason. Bringing in more help for the defense should be a major priority.
One area that Baltimore could look to improve is at the safety position. They could use more talent in the defensive backfield and there is a name that has been mentioned as a potential fit.
Bleacher Report has urged the Ravens to consider trying to steal safety Tre'von Moehrig away from the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency this offseason.
"The Ravens seem to have soured on Marcus Williams, as he has seen a drastic cut in playing time in recent weeks. Still, the defense is at its best when it can employ three safeties like it did last season with Williams, Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton. Eddie Jackson was supposed to enable them to continue doing that, but they released him," they wrote.
"Tre'Von Moehrig might wind up being too expensive, but he should be a consideration if his market ends up with the mid-range safeties. He's well on his way to a career-high in tackles and continues to play solid pass coverage in his fourth season."
Moehrig has been one of the most underrated safeties in the NFL over the last couple of years. He has become a very productive player and would be a major addition for the Baltimore defense.
During the 2024 NFL season thus far heading into last night's game with the Raiders, Moehrig had racked up 84 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, and nine defended passes. Back in 2023, he had 83 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and eight defended passes.
At just 25 years old, his future is incredibly bright. There is still plenty of room for him to continue to develop and grow as a player.
This is the kind of addition that the Ravens need to make.
Adding more playmaking would be a huge step in the right direction. Moehrig may end up getting a better offer elsewhere, but Baltimore should at least try to bring him onboard.
There are plenty of other safeties on the market that could make sense as well. However, it would be wise to keep a close eye on Moehrig as a potential target for the Ravens.
