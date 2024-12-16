Ravens' Lamar Jackson Makes Unique NFL History
The Baltimore Ravens, led by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, were able to pull off a dominant 35-14 win over the New York Giants in Week 15 NFL action.
Of course, the Ravens were expected to win this game convincingly. Facing the Giants is a game that most teams should win, but Baltimore still handled its business and pulled off the victory.
With the win, the Ravens moved to 9-5 on the season. They took another step towards securing a spot in the AFC playoff picture.
Jackson also did something impressive in the win. He actually ended up making major NFL history with his massive performance.
As shared by the team on X, Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach minimums of an 80 percent completion percentage, 250 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, no interceptions, and 50 rushing yards.
Throughout the course of the game, Jackson was unstoppable. That has become a trend this season, but he took his game to a new level this week.
He ended up completing 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 290 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also racked up 65 yards on just six carries.
Jackson ended up improving his MVP chances in a big way. Even though Josh Allen had a monster game as well, the Baltimore superstar made it clear that he is still very much in the conversation.
Following his huge game, Jackson's season looks even more impressive.
In 14 games, Jackson has completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 3,580 yards, 34 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also has 743 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
While all of the individual success is awesome, Jackson wants one thing. He wants to win a Super Bowl.
Hopefully, he will be able to continue playing at an elite level and lead his team to that ultimate goal. The Ravens are certainly a talented enough team to make a run at a championship this season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!