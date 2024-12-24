Injury Concerns Growing for Ravens WR Zay Flowers
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers missed his second-straight practice on Monday with a shoulder injury, casting doubt on his status for Wednesday's game against the Houston Texans.
Flowers had another strong performance in Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching five passes for 100 yards to surpass 1,000 yards on the season. His last catch for a 49-yard gain was a thing of beauty, but he took a big hit at the end of the play.
The second-year wideout was reportedly seen wearing a sling over his right arm on Sunday, but head coach John Harbaugh was "pretty optimistic" that he would suit up on Christmas Day.
Flowers was far from the only player who missed Monday's practice. Others who did not participate include wide receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), guard Daniel Faalele (knee), running back Justice Hill (concussion) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (shoulder). Most of those players either missed Saturday's game or suffered an injury during it, and now their status is in doubt once again.
The best news to come from Monday's injury report is that Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum (back) returned to practice as a limited participant after not participating Sunday. The third-year lineman has battled injuries throughout the season, but has still managed to suit up for all 15 games regardless.
Rookie safety Beau Brade (shoulder) was also a full participant after being limited on Sunday.
The Ravens and Texans kick off from NRG Stadium at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day.
