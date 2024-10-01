Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry Share Crazy Stat
From the moment the Baltimore Ravens signed Derrick Henry this offseason, fans couldn't wait to see the pairing of him and star quarterback Lamar Jackson in action.
Jackson, who just won his second MVP award in five seasons, has captivated audiences thanks to his unrivaled speed and elusiveness for a quarterback. Henry, the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, has captivated fans thanks to his punishing rushing style, blending speed and power perfectly. Together, they were expected to be must-see TV, and they've lived up to the hype so far.
Through four games, Henry leads the league in both rushing yards (480) and rushing touchdowns (five, tied with two others). Jackson isn't far behind, ranking ninth in the league with 308 rushing yards (the most among quarterbacks) and adding two touchdowns.
If they can keep this up, Henry and Jackson could make NFL history as the first quarterback-running back duo to finish top 10 in rushing in the Super Bowl era. That would be an incredible achievement for the Ravens stars, if they can keep it up, of course.
Henry has finished in the top 10 for rushing yards each season since 2018, and his torrid start to this season suggests that streak will continue. Jackson, on the other hand, hasn't finished in the top 10 since 2020, and having Henry by his side may actually result in him getting less carries, especially later in the season. The Ravens want to maintain some sort of balance on offense, and considering Jackson's injury history, Henry could very well get the bulk of the carries.
Still, it's a possibility to watch if both players can continue their hot streak, and it would bode very well for Baltimore's championship ambitions.
