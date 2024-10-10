Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Draws LeBron James Comparison
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has proven time and again that he's one of the most special play-makers the NFL has ever seen. He added to his lengthy career highlight reel in Week 5's thrilling 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Late in the fourth quarter with the Ravens trailing 38-28, Jackson had what might have been one of the best plays of his career. After fumbling the snap, he scrambled all the way back to the 26-yard line before launching a floating pass while nearly falling out of bounds to tight end Isaiah Likely in the end zone. The unconventional six-yard touchdown grab was the turning point the Ravens needed.
Legendary play-by-play voice Kevin Harlan was on the call for CBS during the Bengals-Ravens game and unsuprisinly had an exciting reaction to the play. When talking about it afterwards with 105.7 The Fan, Harlan compared preparing to call a Lamar Jackson game to how he would when calling a contest featuring Michael Jordan, LeBron James or the late Kobe Bryant.
"It's not unlike on TNT in the NBA when we had a Jordan game, or a Kobe game, or a LeBron game, because you know that you're witnessing something that is one of one," Harlan said, per the team website. " ... You're going to see something that could be unusual, but you don't plan for it because then it would sound like it's contrived. You let it come in the paces of the game."
Jackson finished the game 26 of 42 passing for 348 yards, four touchdowns and no picks. He added 12 carries for 55 yards and could certainly be headed toward another MVP season if he's able to keep things rolling.
The Ravens will host the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
