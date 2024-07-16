Lamar Jackson Shows Up Early to Ravens Training Camp
Throught OTAs in May and early June, the biggest storyline surrounding the Baltimore Ravens was the conspicuous absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, it seems like the two-time MVP is making up for lost time.
On Monday, the Ravens' social media accounts posted a video of Jackson arriving at training camp five days before veterans are expected to report on Saturday. Rookies already reported last Saturday, so Jackson may get a chance to work with some of his newest teammates.
Jackson, 27, is coming off possibly his best season to date. He completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,678 yards (both career-highs) with 24 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He was also still a rushing threat with 821 yards and five touchdowns on 5.5 yards per attempt, still some of the best rushing numbers of any quarterback, but it didn't dominate his game as much as it used to.
Now in Year 2 under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Jackson is expected to have even greater command of the offense. Considering how good he already was in his first season in the new system, him potentially taking another step forward is a very exciting prospect.
Jackson's play will be the main factor in the Ravens reaching their goals or not, but the rookie class should have an impact as well. Players such as cornerback Nate Wiggins (first-round pick), offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten (second-round pick) and wide receiver Devontez Walker (fourth-round pick) are expected to play huge roles right away, and their success could elevate an already strong roster to new heights.
Training camp begins later this week, which will ramp up to the preseason and eventually the regular season.
