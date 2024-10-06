Watch: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Escapes Defenders for Wild TD
Even when the rest of the team is struggling, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing everything he possibly can to will the team to a victory.
The reigning league MVP now up to four passing touchdowns in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it's the fourth one that's truly unbelievable.
With the Ravens trailing by 10 with just over five minutes to go, Jackson pulled off what may be the most-unbelievable play of his career. He bobbled the snap, rolled to his right, stiff-armed Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard and somehow found tight end Isaiah Likely in the end zone.
It's a play that truly needs to be seen to be believed, so have a look for yourself.
Over the past two weeks, Jackson hasn't had to throw much as the ground game has been dominant, but that's not the case on Sunday. With the Ravens' defense resembling Swiss cheese, Jackson has had to throw to keep the team alive, and he's doing a hell of a job at it. At the time of writing, he's completed 23 of 36 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns, and he leads the team in rushing with 10 carries for 50 yards.
Baltimore trails Cincinnati 38-35 at the two-minute warning, but a Marlon Humphrey interception has given the Ravens new life.
