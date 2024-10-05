Bills Player Fined for Dirty Hit vs. Ravens
A Buffalo Bills defender has been hit with a fine following the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Bills defensive end Dawuane Smoot has been fined $8,156 for an unnecessary roughness penalty he picked up in the 35-10 loss to Baltimore. While away from the play, Smoot appeared to intentionally deliver a knee to the helmet of Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard, who was getting up off the grass.
Smoot finished the game with four total tackes. The dirty knee to Ricard occured late in the first quarter, and was clearly an early sign of frustration from Smoot in a game where the Bills defense allowed the Ravens to run wild for 271 rushing yards, 199 of which came from Derrick Henry.
Henry had an 87-yard touchdown run on Baltimore's first offensive play of the game, and it was all downhill from there for the Bills.
As for Ricard, he ended up scoring his seventh-career touchdown later on in the game. After Henry fumbled at the one-yard line, the ball fell into the end zone, but Ricard was there to jump on it and give the Ravens their final touchdown of the game.
The veteran has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with the Ravens. During that time, he's started 57 of 108 career games while tallying 10 carries for 19 yards to go along with 45 catches for 293 yards and six touchdowns. Through four games this season, he's received just one target, but it's become clear over the years that Ricard's impact goes far beyond the stats.
After starting out 0-2, the Ravens will look to put together a three-game winning streak in Week 5 when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
