Ravens' Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Complaining Fans
On Sunday night, the Baltimore Ravens finally played up to their sky-high potential.
The Ravens absolutely dominated the previously-undefeated Buffalo Bills in front of a national audience to the tune of a 35-10 victory. Derrick Henry ran all over the Bills' defense, racking up 199 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the defense held Josh Allen and co. in check and made nearly all the plays it needed to.
It was a great team victory, but notably, star quarterback Lamar Jackson was relatively quiet. The two-time MVP completed 13 of 18 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, adding 54 yards and another touchdown on the ground. It was Jackson's second-straight game under 200 passing yards, but more importantly, it was Baltimore's second-straight victory.
On Monday morning, Jackson took to social media to reaffirm that it's not about his individual stats, but about helping his team however he can.
"This is a 'TEAM' sport, I’m not out here satisfied when I threw for 300 yds but took a L," Jackson worte. "If I throw for 50 yds and we WIN, that’s wtf matters. Yall stop commenting on our socials about the yds yall fan duel or parlays ain’t hit."
Jackson has had to carry the Ravens on his back many times before, but that hasn't been the case in their two victories this season. While bettors and fantasy football owners may not like it, not having so much on his plate is much more sustainable than before.
To him, a performance like Sunday is the true epitome of Ravens football.
"Yes, it's the start of it," Jackson told reporters after the game. "We got the running game going, but the receivers, they did their part. That [was] just the type of game [where] we had to run the ball more. They were playing two high [safeties], and Derrick [Henry] just did what he was supposed to do, and the offensive line [was] as well. Our receivers helped us out a lot, too."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!