Ravens' Lamar Jackson Has Interesting History With Cowboys Star
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson broke out onto the national scene in college at Louisville en route to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2016.
However, things could've turned out much differently.
Ahead of Sunday's Week 3 meeting with "America's Team" at AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed that he played a part in attempting to lure Jackson to Mississippi State during the recruiting process.
"I actually hosted Lamar back in college on a visit to Mississippi State. And that was, that was pretty much it," Prescott said of his relationship with Jackson. "I mean, we both have got a lot going on so can't say that we've connected since."
Who knows how Jackson's career would've panned out had he decided to head to Starkville, but it's safe to say he made the right choice by committing to Louisville. He finished his college career completing 619 of 1086 passes for 9,043 yards, 69 touchdowns and 27 interceptions to go along with 655 carries for 4,132 yards and 50 more scores.
Prescott went on to praise Jackson's ability as a dual-threat quarterback and admitted he's been a fan of his throughout their time in the NFL.
"Hell of a player," Prescott said. "Always admired his game, what he can do, his talents, amazing with the ball in his hands. Hell of a thrower. Obviously watched him, been a fan of him since he was he was at Louisville, so I mean, he's continuing to build on a great career, two MVPs. ... For me, it's about understanding the quarterback on the other side, what he's capable of doing, making sure that our offense is firing and putting pressure on them, rather than just letting them to go and run an offense."
The Ravens and Cowboys will kick off from Arlington on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
