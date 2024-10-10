Lamar Jackson Helping Ravens Prepare for Jayden Daniels
During the dog days of summer at training camp, the Baltimore Ravens defense has the unenviable task of trying to slow down Lamar Jackson.
Rarely does the Ravens' defense run into a similar task of stopping a quarterback similar to Jackson given how dynamic he is with his arm and legs. That won't be the case on Sunday, though.
Baltimore faces the difficult task of slowing down rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders offense. Given how Daniels has shown off his dynamic abilities with his arm and legs through the first five games of his NFL career, it isn't difficult for Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton to see the comparisons to Jackson. Along with that, the time they have spent facing the two-time MVP is something Hamilton believes will help the defense.
"During [training] camp and stuff like that prepares us for mobile quarterbacks in the league," Hamilton said on Wednesday. "Jayden [Daniels] has done super well so far. Not even just with his legs, he's done great with his arm, and [he] completes the ball at a high rate, throws it downfield really well, and his receivers are playing well. [Their running] backs are running hard, and it's another challenge for us to come in, as a defense, and get our job done."
Daniels has paced a Commanders offense that leads the NFL with 31 points per game and has averaged 38 in their last three. Washington's rookie quarterback has thrown for 1,135 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions and he has run for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
The Ravens' defense has had its ups and downs, including allowing 38 points in their last outing. They rank 26th with 25.2 points allowed per game and second to last with 280.2 passing yards allowed per game.
While the Commanders are on a hot streak having won four in a row, Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike knows the task at hand and what it'll take to slow down Daniels and Washington's high-flying offense.
"They both won Heisman [Trophies], so I mean those things are similar," Madubuike said. "But at the end of the day, it's the next opponent; that's how I see it. As the days are going on, we're getting more dialed into what really [Jayden Daniels] does best and trying to see if we can make him one-dimensional."
The Ravens (3-2) and Commanders (4-1) face off in the Battle of the Beltway on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!