Ravens' Lamar Jackson Named MVP Finalist
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's magnificent season has come to an end sooner than he hoped, but he could still earn some more hardware in the near future.
On Thursday, Jackson was announced as one of five finalists for NFL MVP, an award he's already won in both 2019 and 2023. Joining him as finalists are Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Jackson, 28, had a season for the ages in 2024. In the regular season, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions, easily the best numbers of his starting career. In fact, his 119.6 passer rating was the fourth-highest in NFL history for a single season, only trailing players who also won MVP in Aaron Rodgers (2011 and 2020) and Peyton Manning (2004).
Additionally, Jackson continued to shine as a runner, rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards per attempt. Along the way, he became the first player to ever pass for 4,000+ yards and run for 900+ yards in the same season, and broke Michael Vick's record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.
Sadly, that incredible season wasn't enough to propel Jackson to his first Super Bowl. He and the Ravens fell 27-25 to the Bills on Sunday night, with him committing two costly turnovers in the process.
As the narratives return in full force, the Ravens have their star quarterback's back all the way.
"I'm just really happy [and] blessed to have watched him play football this year," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. "From what I've seen with Lamar, he's just grown so much – even just over the last couple of years, in terms of his game as a player, as a leader [and] as a person. I love talking to him. We communicate all the time. And as I said, I'm blessed to be with him for the last seven years.
"I can say there's no player I'd rather have on my team than Lamar Jackson. I think he's the best quarterback in the league."
Jackson earning first-team All-Pro honors over Allen, widely considered his main competition for MVP, bodes well for his chances of winning the award once again. However, we won't know for sure until the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 6, two weeks from Thursday.
