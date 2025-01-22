Ravens' Lamar Jackson Sends MVP Message to Josh Allen
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is keeping things classy with Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills star eliminated him from the AFC playoffs.
The Ravens dropped a 27-25 heartbreaker to Allen and the Bills in the AFC Divisional but Jackson is still rooting for Buffalo -- Allen in particularly -- during the final stretch of the postseason. Jackson's even went as far to tell his star-studded counterpart during their viral postgame hug to win this year's MVP, an award that will likely go to either one of the two after incredible individual seasons.
"Great players recognize greatness, and we both recognize each other, but I told him, 'Man, go get something,'" Jackson said. "'Go win something. MVP or Super Bowl. Do something.' I want him to be successful."
Despite another pre-Super Bowl exit, Jackson finished the regular season 316 of 474 passing for a career-high in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41) along with just four interceptions. He added 139 carries on the ground for 915 yards and four scores.
Allen joined Jackson as two quarterbacks that were simply in another league of their own during the regular season. Allen went 307 of 483 passing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions. He also had 10+ rushing touchdowns for the second straight season, totaling 102 carries for 531 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
Already a two-time MVP, Jackson could very well be on the way to adding a third to his trophy case after a career-best 2024 season. However, it's Allen that will have a chance at securing the most valuable hardware of all. The winner of the MVP, which has already been voted on behind closed doors, will be officially announced at NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!