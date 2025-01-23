History in Ravens Favor With 27th Draft Pick
Another Baltimore Ravens season has come to an end, and a devastating one at that.
This was possibly the best team in the Lamar Jackson era, even considering last year's team that earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Unfortunately, the Ravens fell short yet again in an agonizing Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, leaving an offseason of questions in its wake.
Now that their season is over, the Ravens officially hold the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. In anticipation of that, let's look at a few of the most noteworthy players taken with that pick in the past.
It's important to note that we're only looking at the 2000 NFL Draft onwards. Yes, Dan Marino is the best player ever taken with the No. 27 pick, but we're going to keep it just to this century. With that out of the way, let's begin.
2004 - DE Jason Babin
A former standout at Western Michigan, Babin actually took a while to break through at the NFL level. He bounced around the league quite a bit through his first several seasons, but finally broke out during a 12.5-sack season with the Tennessee Titans in 2010. The following offseason, he signed a five-year deal worth $28 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, and proceeded to put up a career-best 18 sacks, ranking third in the league in 2011. His final NFL action came in two games with the Ravens in 2015.
2005 - WR Roddy White
White was a standout at UAB, and throughout his 11-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, only became one of the best pass-catchers in franchise history. The four-time Pro Bowler had over 1,000 yards each year from 2007-12, and even led the league with 115 receptions in 2010. He's the Falcons' all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (63) and ranks secon in both receptions (808) and receiving yards (10,803).
2010 - CB Devin McCourty
McCourty was a key piece of the New England Patriots' defense for over a decade, and most importantly, the second half of their dynastic run in the mid-late 2010s. The former Rutgers standout ranks first in franchise history with 740 tackles and third with 35 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2010 and 2016.
2013 - WR DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins has been one of the NFL's very best receivers throughout the past decade, boasting seven 1,000-yard seasons in his 12-year career. The former Clemson star had his best seasons in 2017 and 2018 with the Houston Texans, racking up almost 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in that two-year span. Now at 34 years old, he may not be the player he once was, but is still a solid contributor and is seeking his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
2016 - DT Kenny Clark
Clark doesn't seem to get the recognition he deserves as one of the best defensive tackles in the league. The three-time Pro Bowler from UCLA has 35 career sacks, and has been an anchor on the Green Bay Packers' defensive line. He's one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive tackles, and while he may not stuff the stat sheet, he's definitely worth the price.
2017 - CB Tre'Davious White
White had an outstanding start to his career, racking up 15 interceptions through his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and earning two Pro Bowl selections along the way. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll on him shortly after, ultimately leading to his release last offseason. The former LSU star split the 2024 season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Ravens, though didn't start a single game for either team.
2021 - WR Rashod Bateman
Bateman may not be as noteworthy as some other players on this list, but in the context of the Ravens specifically, he should absolutely be on this list. The former Minnesota standout had a slow start to his career, but broke out this season with 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns, plus two more scores in the playoffs. If this is the Bateman the Ravens can expect going forward, then this pick looks like a pretty good one.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!