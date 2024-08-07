Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Offseason Weight Loss
Fresh off winning his second MVP award, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't content to rest on his laurels.
The 27-year-old has undergone a major weight loss journey over the past couple of years, as he's now 25 pounds lighter than he was in 2022 and 10 pounds lighter than last year. Just by looking at him, the difference is crystal clear.
For Jackson, the decision to slim down was an easy one. In an interview with CBS SPorts' Jonathan Jones, Jackson revealed that he made his decision because he felt his bulkier fame made him look "fat."
“I just saw a video from two years ago (against) the Browns, and I looked out of shape. But I was in shape,” Jackson said. “My eyes might be deceiving me, but I believe I looked a little slower to me, but not now.”
Jackson added that he also wants to avoid the "fatigue" he felt in recent years.
“Just so I could move around without getting fatigued, that’s all,” he said. “I don’t know if I was getting fatigued last year, probably if I get a first down. I don’t like getting caught if I do decide to run, so that’s part of it.”
Last season, Jackson rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns, though his yards per carry (5.5) and yards per game (51.3) were both the lowest they've been since his rookie season in 2018. That said, he was still a very effective rusher, and the more balanced offense allowed him to have the best passing season of his career en route to another MVP award.
Rushing is always going to be a big part of Jackson's game, it's what makes him such a special player in the first place. While there may be concerns about his durability at a lighter weight, he has gotten significantly better about sliding and stepping out of bounds to avoid big hits, which is arguably more important to avoiding injuries than a bulkier frame.
