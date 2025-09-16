Ravens Get Last Laugh Over Browns WR
The Cleveland Browns never stood a realistic chance against the Week 2 Baltimore Ravens.
Their optimistic underdog spirit earned them a little buzz, and it's not as if the Ravens entered their first divisional matchup of the season with much room for error. A disastrous season-opening loss to the rival Buffalo Bills set them back and wasted 40 points, and all that stood between them and returning back from their spell with a losing record were the lowly Browns.
The Joe Flacco-led operation certainly lagged behind the Ravens' roster on paper, but having taken notice of how the vaunted Baltimore secondary fell flat in Buffalo, the Browns weren't afraid to talk. When asked what challenges he's expecting from his Ravens defensive assignments, Cleveland wide receiver simply answered "no challenges."
The Ravens may not believe in bulletin board material, but they certainly showed Jeudy no matchup in their Sunday afternoon matchup. They won 41-17 largely behind the defense's ability to muck up the Cleveland offense, starting with holding the receiver to four receptions on 51 yards.
His quarterback, rapidly approaching his 41st birthday, could have been quicker and more accurate getting him the ball on a few occasions, but the Ravens paid strict attention to the de facto lead receiver. Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie never let the former first-round draft pick run very far on the rare occasion when he touched down with his pass, and forced a late-down drop out of the target who let nearly as many potential receptions slip through his fingers as games started a season ago.
The Cleveland scoring attack didn't have much room to breathe against the suffocating Ravens defense, but they sure soaked up their time with the ball. They ran 19 more plays than their opponent, a product of their arduous short-gain drives that always seemed to stall out right when they needed a fresh set of downs, while the Ravens flourished with a few of Lamar Jackson's token big throws.
The Baltimore star kept his own receivers well fed with several long touchdown passes, with DeAndre Hopkins and Devontez Walker particularly benefitting from their quarterback's big arm. As exciting as it was to watch Jackson find his groove and run up the score in the game's second half, the defense's ability to keep the offense off of the field and get some scoring done themselves gave the public their first look at what these Ravens can be when they're on the same page.
