Ravens Get Last Laugh Over Browns WR

Roquan Smith on Jerry Jeudy chatter:



"That's what he chose to say with his mouth. At the end of the day, it's about what you do on the field. Talking don't win you anything. It's about how you come out and play. Hats off to him for having his opinion. This is America. Freedom… https://t.co/peDNuNIosq pic.twitter.com/AHvf0dResS